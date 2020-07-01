All apartments in Surprise
13556 W Fargo Drive
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:09 PM

13556 W Fargo Drive

13556 West Fargo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13556 West Fargo Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
West Point Towne Center

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Darling 4 Bdrm,2 bath located in Surprise.. Boasts a Lrg open concept Great Rm, Formal Dining/Living Area ,Kitchen has Lrg Island & Dining area. S/S Appliances, Light wood cabinetry & tons of cabinet space. Oversized master w/ bathroom/walk in shower &walk-in closet. Ceramic tile and new carpet floors through out, Laundry room, 2 car garage. Backyard is perfect for entertaining w/beautiful extended covered patio and low maintenance landscape. Located minutes from tons of great shopping & dining! High ranking schools,Easy access to 303, 101 & 60/Grand freeways. Community amenities include, green belts and walking trails.Quick move-in!! Dogs/Cats will be considered on case-by-case basis w/a NRF $500 pet deposit/ Owner is looking for a reasonable credit score & clean rental history. Rent is $1350+4%/ $1350 Sec Dep,NRF $150 setup fee, $55NRF app fee per prsn 18+must apply.TO SET UP VIEWING please text 6236959691

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13556 W Fargo Drive have any available units?
13556 W Fargo Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13556 W Fargo Drive have?
Some of 13556 W Fargo Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13556 W Fargo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13556 W Fargo Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13556 W Fargo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13556 W Fargo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13556 W Fargo Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13556 W Fargo Drive offers parking.
Does 13556 W Fargo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13556 W Fargo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13556 W Fargo Drive have a pool?
No, 13556 W Fargo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13556 W Fargo Drive have accessible units?
No, 13556 W Fargo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13556 W Fargo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13556 W Fargo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13556 W Fargo Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13556 W Fargo Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

