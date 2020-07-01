13556 W Fargo Drive

Amenities

Darling 4 Bdrm,2 bath located in Surprise.. Boasts a Lrg open concept Great Rm, Formal Dining/Living Area ,Kitchen has Lrg Island & Dining area. S/S Appliances, Light wood cabinetry & tons of cabinet space. Oversized master w/ bathroom/walk in shower &walk-in closet. Ceramic tile and new carpet floors through out, Laundry room, 2 car garage. Backyard is perfect for entertaining w/beautiful extended covered patio and low maintenance landscape. Located minutes from tons of great shopping & dining! High ranking schools,Easy access to 303, 101 & 60/Grand freeways. Community amenities include, green belts and walking trails.Quick move-in!! Dogs/Cats will be considered on case-by-case basis w/a NRF $500 pet deposit/ Owner is looking for a reasonable credit score & clean rental history. Rent is $1350+4%/ $1350 Sec Dep,NRF $150 setup fee, $55NRF app fee per prsn 18+must apply.TO SET UP VIEWING please text 6236959691