Last updated May 5 2020 at 10:40 AM

13496 W Canyon Creek Drive

13496 West Canyon Creek Drive · (480) 626-4062
Location

13496 West Canyon Creek Drive, Surprise, AZ 85374
West Point Towne Center

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1543 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
No Application Fees! This is a well maintained single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Surprise home. This home has a number of upgrades including tile in all living areas with neutral carpeting in the bedrooms. Open floor plan with spacious living room, ceiling fans throughout and upgraded window blinds. Kitchen features extra counter top and cabinets, separate pantry and all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, ceramic top stove and stove top microwave. Master Suite includes large walk-in closet with closet organizer, separate bath and patio door with separate access to the backyard. Desert landscaping is easy to maintain and backyard includes extended paver patio with room to entertain and enjoy the outdoors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13496 W Canyon Creek Drive have any available units?
13496 W Canyon Creek Drive has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 13496 W Canyon Creek Drive have?
Some of 13496 W Canyon Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13496 W Canyon Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13496 W Canyon Creek Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13496 W Canyon Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13496 W Canyon Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13496 W Canyon Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13496 W Canyon Creek Drive does offer parking.
Does 13496 W Canyon Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13496 W Canyon Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13496 W Canyon Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 13496 W Canyon Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13496 W Canyon Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 13496 W Canyon Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13496 W Canyon Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13496 W Canyon Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13496 W Canyon Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13496 W Canyon Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
