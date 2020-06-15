13496 W Canyon Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

No Application Fees! This is a well maintained single level 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom Surprise home. This home has a number of upgrades including tile in all living areas with neutral carpeting in the bedrooms. Open floor plan with spacious living room, ceiling fans throughout and upgraded window blinds. Kitchen features extra counter top and cabinets, separate pantry and all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, ceramic top stove and stove top microwave. Master Suite includes large walk-in closet with closet organizer, separate bath and patio door with separate access to the backyard. Desert landscaping is easy to maintain and backyard includes extended paver patio with room to entertain and enjoy the outdoors.