Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:39 AM
13473 W Port Au Prince Lane
13473 West Port Au Prince Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
13473 West Port Au Prince Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Roseview
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This Surprise one-story offers an in-ground pool, hardwood flooring, a covered patio, and a two-car garage. Upgraded features include fresh interior paint throughout.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13473 W Port Au Prince Lane have any available units?
13473 W Port Au Prince Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Surprise, AZ
.
What amenities does 13473 W Port Au Prince Lane have?
Some of 13473 W Port Au Prince Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13473 W Port Au Prince Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13473 W Port Au Prince Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13473 W Port Au Prince Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13473 W Port Au Prince Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Surprise
.
Does 13473 W Port Au Prince Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13473 W Port Au Prince Lane offers parking.
Does 13473 W Port Au Prince Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13473 W Port Au Prince Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13473 W Port Au Prince Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13473 W Port Au Prince Lane has a pool.
Does 13473 W Port Au Prince Lane have accessible units?
No, 13473 W Port Au Prince Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13473 W Port Au Prince Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13473 W Port Au Prince Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13473 W Port Au Prince Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13473 W Port Au Prince Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
