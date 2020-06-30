All apartments in Surprise
Last updated April 11 2020 at 10:49 AM

13472 W Cottonwood Street

13472 West Cottonwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

13472 West Cottonwood Street, Surprise, AZ 85374
West Point Towne Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
So much space in this 2,370 sq. ft. split 5 bedroom 2 bath. Fresh interior and exterior paint. Tile & wood flooring throughout home. Kitchen is open to the family room with extra long breakfast bar, flat top stove and microhood & new granite. Bedrooms have mirrored closet doors. Split Master overlooks pool & Master Bath Suite has separate tub/shower with custom tile & two closets. Backyard is a paradise, with fenced pebble tec pool & waterfall and no grass to maintain! Pool & yard service included by landlord. Newly coated garage floor with Custom cabinets. Front security door, north/south exposure. Close to shopping/restaurants. Well maintained property! Refrig available, but not warrantied by landlord.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13472 W Cottonwood Street have any available units?
13472 W Cottonwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13472 W Cottonwood Street have?
Some of 13472 W Cottonwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13472 W Cottonwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
13472 W Cottonwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13472 W Cottonwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 13472 W Cottonwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13472 W Cottonwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 13472 W Cottonwood Street offers parking.
Does 13472 W Cottonwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13472 W Cottonwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13472 W Cottonwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 13472 W Cottonwood Street has a pool.
Does 13472 W Cottonwood Street have accessible units?
No, 13472 W Cottonwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 13472 W Cottonwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13472 W Cottonwood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 13472 W Cottonwood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 13472 W Cottonwood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

