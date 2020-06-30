13472 W Cottonwood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

So much space in this 2,370 sq. ft. split 5 bedroom 2 bath. Fresh interior and exterior paint. Tile & wood flooring throughout home. Kitchen is open to the family room with extra long breakfast bar, flat top stove and microhood & new granite. Bedrooms have mirrored closet doors. Split Master overlooks pool & Master Bath Suite has separate tub/shower with custom tile & two closets. Backyard is a paradise, with fenced pebble tec pool & waterfall and no grass to maintain! Pool & yard service included by landlord. Newly coated garage floor with Custom cabinets. Front security door, north/south exposure. Close to shopping/restaurants. Well maintained property! Refrig available, but not warrantied by landlord.