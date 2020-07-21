13373 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

This charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home is highly desirable Marley Park Subdivision features a spacious great room floorplan, neutral tile and paint, large kitchen with island, breakfast bar and **ALL APPLIANCES included!** Large Master Bedroom & Bath with separate shower/tub and walk-in closet. French Doors enter into your 3rd bedroom which could be used as a den, office or playroom. Maintenance Free landscape which is maintained by the HOA! **Walking distance from the Heritage Club & Pool! Amenities galore with 22 parks in the community, walking/biking trails, baseball fields and gorgeous tree-lined streets. (Tenant to pay a non-refundable Admin. Fee of $200.00 due with total move in costs)