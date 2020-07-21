All apartments in Surprise
13373 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:47 PM

13373 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard

13373 North Founders Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

13373 North Founders Park Boulevard, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This charming 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home is highly desirable Marley Park Subdivision features a spacious great room floorplan, neutral tile and paint, large kitchen with island, breakfast bar and **ALL APPLIANCES included!** Large Master Bedroom & Bath with separate shower/tub and walk-in closet. French Doors enter into your 3rd bedroom which could be used as a den, office or playroom. Maintenance Free landscape which is maintained by the HOA! **Walking distance from the Heritage Club & Pool! Amenities galore with 22 parks in the community, walking/biking trails, baseball fields and gorgeous tree-lined streets. (Tenant to pay a non-refundable Admin. Fee of $200.00 due with total move in costs)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13373 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard have any available units?
13373 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13373 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard have?
Some of 13373 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13373 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
13373 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13373 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 13373 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13373 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 13373 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard offers parking.
Does 13373 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13373 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13373 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 13373 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard has a pool.
Does 13373 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 13373 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 13373 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13373 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Does 13373 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 13373 N FOUNDERS PARK Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
