13363 W ACAPULCO Lane

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath + den with new carpet, paint and appliances (except refrigerator) on a large corner lot is for rent in Surprise - conveniently located near the Ball Park, Surprise City Pool/Park, Ottawa University, shopping, dining and much more!. Nice sized kitchen with island and pantry, great room, dual pane windows, gas heat and RV gate. Master bedroom has large bay window with walk-in closet. Split floor plan makes this a comfortable home! Please no pets. Rental requirements are 600+ credit score, no prior evictions, and income must be 2.5 times rental amount.