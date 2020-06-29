All apartments in Surprise
Last updated April 25 2020 at 5:44 AM

13363 W ACAPULCO Lane

13363 West Acapulco Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13363 West Acapulco Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Roseview

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath + den with new carpet, paint and appliances (except refrigerator) on a large corner lot is for rent in Surprise - conveniently located near the Ball Park, Surprise City Pool/Park, Ottawa University, shopping, dining and much more!. Nice sized kitchen with island and pantry, great room, dual pane windows, gas heat and RV gate. Master bedroom has large bay window with walk-in closet. Split floor plan makes this a comfortable home! Please no pets. Rental requirements are 600+ credit score, no prior evictions, and income must be 2.5 times rental amount.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13363 W ACAPULCO Lane have any available units?
13363 W ACAPULCO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13363 W ACAPULCO Lane have?
Some of 13363 W ACAPULCO Lane's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13363 W ACAPULCO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13363 W ACAPULCO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13363 W ACAPULCO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13363 W ACAPULCO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13363 W ACAPULCO Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13363 W ACAPULCO Lane offers parking.
Does 13363 W ACAPULCO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13363 W ACAPULCO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13363 W ACAPULCO Lane have a pool?
Yes, 13363 W ACAPULCO Lane has a pool.
Does 13363 W ACAPULCO Lane have accessible units?
No, 13363 W ACAPULCO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13363 W ACAPULCO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13363 W ACAPULCO Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13363 W ACAPULCO Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13363 W ACAPULCO Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
