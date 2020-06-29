13308 West Crocus Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony fire pit carpet

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry

This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in Surprise is available for immediate move-in. Home features tile flooring throughout with brand new carpet in the bedrooms and fresh paint! Spacious kitchen with all new major kitchen appliances included. Nice size bedrooms with great closet space. Separate laundryroom with washer and dryer hookup. Large grassy backyard with firepit and covered patio..great for entertaining! Monthly landscaping service included.



Visit www.zreteam.com or call 480.351.3855 for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126.

Contact us to schedule a showing.