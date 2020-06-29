All apartments in Surprise
Last updated May 16 2019 at 1:09 AM

13308 West Crocus Drive

13308 W Crocus Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13308 W Crocus Dr, Surprise, AZ 85379
Roseview

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
fire pit
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in Surprise is available for immediate move-in. Home features tile flooring throughout with brand new carpet in the bedrooms and fresh paint! Spacious kitchen with all new major kitchen appliances included. Nice size bedrooms with great closet space. Separate laundryroom with washer and dryer hookup. Large grassy backyard with firepit and covered patio..great for entertaining! Monthly landscaping service included.

Visit www.zreteam.com or call 480.351.3855 for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13308 West Crocus Drive have any available units?
13308 West Crocus Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13308 West Crocus Drive have?
Some of 13308 West Crocus Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13308 West Crocus Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13308 West Crocus Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13308 West Crocus Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13308 West Crocus Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13308 West Crocus Drive offer parking?
No, 13308 West Crocus Drive does not offer parking.
Does 13308 West Crocus Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13308 West Crocus Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13308 West Crocus Drive have a pool?
No, 13308 West Crocus Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13308 West Crocus Drive have accessible units?
No, 13308 West Crocus Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13308 West Crocus Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13308 West Crocus Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13308 West Crocus Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13308 West Crocus Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
