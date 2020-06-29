This beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 bath home in Surprise is available for immediate move-in. Home features tile flooring throughout with brand new carpet in the bedrooms and fresh paint! Spacious kitchen with all new major kitchen appliances included. Nice size bedrooms with great closet space. Separate laundryroom with washer and dryer hookup. Large grassy backyard with firepit and covered patio..great for entertaining! Monthly landscaping service included.
Visit www.zreteam.com or call 480.351.3855 for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 13308 West Crocus Drive have?
Some of 13308 West Crocus Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and fire pit. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
