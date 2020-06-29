All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13251 West Boca Raton Road

13251 West Boca Raton Road · No Longer Available
Location

13251 West Boca Raton Road, Surprise, AZ 85379
Roseview

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
SPECIAL: Move in prior to October 1st and receive October Rent Free! This special is on select homes. Promotion and prices are subject to change. Nestled in Surprise, AZ, this charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home offers a roomy 2,220 sq ft of comfortable living space. Amenities include tiled floors, plush carpeting in each bedroom, kitchen with stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage, private back patio with fully fenced in yard, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13251 West Boca Raton Road have any available units?
13251 West Boca Raton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13251 West Boca Raton Road have?
Some of 13251 West Boca Raton Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13251 West Boca Raton Road currently offering any rent specials?
13251 West Boca Raton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13251 West Boca Raton Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13251 West Boca Raton Road is pet friendly.
Does 13251 West Boca Raton Road offer parking?
Yes, 13251 West Boca Raton Road offers parking.
Does 13251 West Boca Raton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13251 West Boca Raton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13251 West Boca Raton Road have a pool?
No, 13251 West Boca Raton Road does not have a pool.
Does 13251 West Boca Raton Road have accessible units?
No, 13251 West Boca Raton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13251 West Boca Raton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 13251 West Boca Raton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13251 West Boca Raton Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13251 West Boca Raton Road does not have units with air conditioning.

