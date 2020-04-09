13250 W PORT ROYALE Lane.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking playground garage

Beautifully upgraded, Single Level, 4 bedrooms, 2 Bath, 2 car garage home. Large Formal living/dining room, family room open to beautiful Kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, large island with quartz counter tops. This home has 20'' Porcelain tile throughout and no carpet. Desert low maintenance front and back yards landscaping, . Enjoy the nearby community park, playground, basketball court, and sandbox. . Refrigerator, washer/dryer included for tenant use and will not be maintained by landlord. Landlord prefers NO PETS.