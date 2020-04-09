All apartments in Surprise
13250 W PORT ROYALE Lane.
13250 W PORT ROYALE Lane
13250 W PORT ROYALE Lane

13250 West Port Royale Lane · No Longer Available
Location

13250 West Port Royale Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
garage
Beautifully upgraded, Single Level, 4 bedrooms, 2 Bath, 2 car garage home. Large Formal living/dining room, family room open to beautiful Kitchen with cherry cabinets, stainless appliances, large island with quartz counter tops. This home has 20'' Porcelain tile throughout and no carpet. Desert low maintenance front and back yards landscaping, . Enjoy the nearby community park, playground, basketball court, and sandbox. . Refrigerator, washer/dryer included for tenant use and will not be maintained by landlord. Landlord prefers NO PETS.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 13250 W PORT ROYALE Lane have any available units?
13250 W PORT ROYALE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13250 W PORT ROYALE Lane have?
Some of 13250 W PORT ROYALE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13250 W PORT ROYALE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
13250 W PORT ROYALE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13250 W PORT ROYALE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 13250 W PORT ROYALE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 13250 W PORT ROYALE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 13250 W PORT ROYALE Lane offers parking.
Does 13250 W PORT ROYALE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13250 W PORT ROYALE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13250 W PORT ROYALE Lane have a pool?
No, 13250 W PORT ROYALE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 13250 W PORT ROYALE Lane have accessible units?
No, 13250 W PORT ROYALE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 13250 W PORT ROYALE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13250 W PORT ROYALE Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 13250 W PORT ROYALE Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 13250 W PORT ROYALE Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

