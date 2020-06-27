All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 13175 W Caribbean Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
13175 W Caribbean Ln
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:43 AM

13175 W Caribbean Ln

13175 West Caribbean Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Roseview
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

13175 West Caribbean Lane, Surprise, AZ 85379
Roseview

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Lovely home in move in condition. Vaulted ceilings give you the open feeling most desire. Split floor plan with spacious master suite and walk in closet. Large open kitchen with island and lots of cabinet space. Ceramic tile in all the righT areas. Separate living and family room. Tinted windows, epoxy garage floor, gas heat and much much more!

Show: Lockbox
Pets: Yes

$75 Monthly tenant benefit package and city taxes will be added with rents. *Benefit package includes online rent payment and portal access, monthly air filter delivery, 24/7 emergency maintenance support, and minimum required renters liability insurance.

APPLY TODAY!!!

To get the code, Please email us a photo of yourself while holding your driver's license close to your face
and send it to leads@yesvirtual.com. As soon as we receive this one, we will send you the code via text
message. Please do not forget to put the property address on the subject line, the phone number we can
send the code to and the date of your desired visit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13175 W Caribbean Ln have any available units?
13175 W Caribbean Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 13175 W Caribbean Ln have?
Some of 13175 W Caribbean Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13175 W Caribbean Ln currently offering any rent specials?
13175 W Caribbean Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13175 W Caribbean Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 13175 W Caribbean Ln is pet friendly.
Does 13175 W Caribbean Ln offer parking?
Yes, 13175 W Caribbean Ln offers parking.
Does 13175 W Caribbean Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13175 W Caribbean Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13175 W Caribbean Ln have a pool?
No, 13175 W Caribbean Ln does not have a pool.
Does 13175 W Caribbean Ln have accessible units?
No, 13175 W Caribbean Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 13175 W Caribbean Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13175 W Caribbean Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 13175 W Caribbean Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 13175 W Caribbean Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Promenade at Grand
17927 N Parkview Pl
Surprise, AZ 85374
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Harmony at Surprise
15164 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 BedroomsSurprise 2 Bedrooms
Surprise Apartments with BalconySurprise Apartments with Parking
Surprise Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

RoseviewSierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College