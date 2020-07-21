All apartments in Surprise
Find more places like 12863 N Founders Park Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Surprise, AZ
/
12863 N Founders Park Blvd
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:46 AM

12863 N Founders Park Blvd

12863 North Founders Park Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Surprise
See all
Marley Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

12863 North Founders Park Boulevard, Surprise, AZ 85379
Marley Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
***Available Now**No Short-Term Leasing*Please, Do Not Disturb Occupants**
A beautiful single level home in the charming Marley Park. From the quaint front porch, to the private grassy backyard. This lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath plus a DEN home is just waiting for you. Granite counters, stainless steel appliance and stained concrete flooring, are just a few of the nice features this home has to offer and nine foot ceiling with fans. Enjoy all Marley Park has to offer with community pool, heritage club, arbor walk, and so many wonderful parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12863 N Founders Park Blvd have any available units?
12863 N Founders Park Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 12863 N Founders Park Blvd have?
Some of 12863 N Founders Park Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12863 N Founders Park Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
12863 N Founders Park Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12863 N Founders Park Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 12863 N Founders Park Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 12863 N Founders Park Blvd offer parking?
No, 12863 N Founders Park Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 12863 N Founders Park Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12863 N Founders Park Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12863 N Founders Park Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 12863 N Founders Park Blvd has a pool.
Does 12863 N Founders Park Blvd have accessible units?
No, 12863 N Founders Park Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 12863 N Founders Park Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12863 N Founders Park Blvd has units with dishwashers.
Does 12863 N Founders Park Blvd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12863 N Founders Park Blvd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Villas at Mountain Vista Ranch
16630 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities on Mountain View
14155 W Mountain View Blvd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities On Greenway
15267 N 140th Dr
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Village at West Point
16682 N West Point Pkwy
Surprise, AZ 85374
Avilla Meadows
14207 N Reems Rd
Surprise, AZ 85379
La Borgata
16671 N Litchfield Rd
Surprise, AZ 85374
Christopher Todd Communities At Marley Park
15025 West Old Oak Lane
Surprise, AZ 85379
The Residences at Stadium Village
16485 N Stadium Way
Surprise, AZ 85374

Similar Pages

Surprise 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSurprise 2 Bedroom Apartments
Surprise Apartments with PoolsSurprise Dog Friendly Apartments
Surprise Pet Friendly ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZMaricopa, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sierra Verde
Marley Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College