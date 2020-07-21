12863 N Founders Park Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

***Available Now**No Short-Term Leasing*Please, Do Not Disturb Occupants**

A beautiful single level home in the charming Marley Park. From the quaint front porch, to the private grassy backyard. This lovely 3 Bedroom 2 Bath plus a DEN home is just waiting for you. Granite counters, stainless steel appliance and stained concrete flooring, are just a few of the nice features this home has to offer and nine foot ceiling with fans. Enjoy all Marley Park has to offer with community pool, heritage club, arbor walk, and so many wonderful parks.