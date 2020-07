Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities garage

This is a clean 3 bedroom + 2 bathroom home in Marley Park. This home has tile in all the right places. Blinds and fans through out. Kitchen features refrigerator, built in microwave, range, dishwasher, granite counters, kitchen island. Washer and Dryer included. Master suite includes large bedroom, separate tub and shower, private toilet room and walk in closet. Landscaping service included.