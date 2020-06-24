All apartments in Surprise
Last updated March 26 2019 at 7:43 AM

12433 N 142nd Ct

12433 North 142nd Court · No Longer Available
Location

12433 North 142nd Court, Surprise, AZ 85379
Veramonte

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
bbq/grill
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
Absolutely gorgeous home in the beautiful Veramonte Community. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in a very open floorplan. The kitchen is upgraded with dark wood cabinets, stainless appliances, sink undermount and large walk-in pantry. The entire home has been freshly painted and the carpets are brand new. You will love the giant backyard with tons of grass area, built-in BBQ and laguna-style pool. (Weekly pool service included in monthly rent!) This beautiful home will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12433 N 142nd Ct have any available units?
12433 N 142nd Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 12433 N 142nd Ct have?
Some of 12433 N 142nd Ct's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12433 N 142nd Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12433 N 142nd Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12433 N 142nd Ct pet-friendly?
No, 12433 N 142nd Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 12433 N 142nd Ct offer parking?
No, 12433 N 142nd Ct does not offer parking.
Does 12433 N 142nd Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12433 N 142nd Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12433 N 142nd Ct have a pool?
Yes, 12433 N 142nd Ct has a pool.
Does 12433 N 142nd Ct have accessible units?
No, 12433 N 142nd Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12433 N 142nd Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12433 N 142nd Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12433 N 142nd Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 12433 N 142nd Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
