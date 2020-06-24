12433 N 142nd Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool bbq/grill

Absolutely gorgeous home in the beautiful Veramonte Community. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms in a very open floorplan. The kitchen is upgraded with dark wood cabinets, stainless appliances, sink undermount and large walk-in pantry. The entire home has been freshly painted and the carpets are brand new. You will love the giant backyard with tons of grass area, built-in BBQ and laguna-style pool. (Weekly pool service included in monthly rent!) This beautiful home will not last long!