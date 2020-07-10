All apartments in Surprise
Last updated June 7 2020 at 4:23 AM

12159 N 143RD Avenue

12159 North 143rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

12159 North 143rd Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85379
Mountain Gate

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
media room
Highly upgraded single level POOL home in most desired Gated Subdivision of Copper Canyon Ranch in the heart of City of Surprise. This 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage home has HIGHLY UPGRADED CARPET, gourmet kitchen with gas cook top, wall oven and microwave, granite counters, kitchen island, upgraded cabinets, walk-in pantry. Enter thru private porch to big and bright formal Living/Dinning Room, Family room open to kitchen. Master suite is split with soaker tub, shower and walk-in closet. All rooms have beautiful fans and custom window coverings. Entertainers backyard with self cleaning very low maintenance POOL and Hot Tub, grass, large covered patio, fruit trees & much more! Weekly Pool service and bi-weekly landscaping maintenance is included in the rent. Near Loop 303, Shopping, movie theater, bowling alley & all amenities City of Surprise has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12159 N 143RD Avenue have any available units?
12159 N 143RD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 12159 N 143RD Avenue have?
Some of 12159 N 143RD Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12159 N 143RD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
12159 N 143RD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12159 N 143RD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 12159 N 143RD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 12159 N 143RD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 12159 N 143RD Avenue offers parking.
Does 12159 N 143RD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12159 N 143RD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12159 N 143RD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 12159 N 143RD Avenue has a pool.
Does 12159 N 143RD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 12159 N 143RD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 12159 N 143RD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12159 N 143RD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 12159 N 143RD Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 12159 N 143RD Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

