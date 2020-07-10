12159 N 143RD Avenue

Amenities
Highly upgraded single level POOL home in most desired Gated Subdivision of Copper Canyon Ranch in the heart of City of Surprise. This 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, 3 car garage home has HIGHLY UPGRADED CARPET, gourmet kitchen with gas cook top, wall oven and microwave, granite counters, kitchen island, upgraded cabinets, walk-in pantry. Enter thru private porch to big and bright formal Living/Dinning Room, Family room open to kitchen. Master suite is split with soaker tub, shower and walk-in closet. All rooms have beautiful fans and custom window coverings. Entertainers backyard with self cleaning very low maintenance POOL and Hot Tub, grass, large covered patio, fruit trees & much more! Weekly Pool service and bi-weekly landscaping maintenance is included in the rent. Near Loop 303, Shopping, movie theater, bowling alley & all amenities City of Surprise has to offer.