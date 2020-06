Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator

Stunning home right on the golf course and at the end of a quiet street. Beautiful views from the backyard. Spacious home with a nice easy floor plan. Breakfast bar in the kitchen. Laundry room complete with a washer and dryer. Master bathroom has dual sinks and a separate tub and shower. Put in your application today, it won't last long!!