11439 W ASHLEY CHANTIL Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

***Available MAY 1, 2020....This is the Property you have been looking for. Low maintenance front and back yards. Great Location. Near Loop 101, Bell Rd. Multiple Sport complexes in Peoria and Surprise. Surprise address but attends the Peoria School district. Home features on the main floor. Full kitchen with fridge and granite counter tops, Eat in kitchen, Large great room just off the kitchen, 1/2 bath, laundry downstairs with washer and dryer included and the 2 car garage. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and the large loft. Property does have an RV gate but you will have to abide by the HOA rules. So nothing above the fence line. *** NO PETS *** Will consider short term leases of 3 to 6 months as well.