Last updated March 6 2020 at 6:11 AM

11439 W ASHLEY CHANTIL Drive

11439 West Ashley Chantil Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11439 West Ashley Chantil Drive, Surprise, AZ 85378
Canyon Ridge West

Amenities

***Available MAY 1, 2020....This is the Property you have been looking for. Low maintenance front and back yards. Great Location. Near Loop 101, Bell Rd. Multiple Sport complexes in Peoria and Surprise. Surprise address but attends the Peoria School district. Home features on the main floor. Full kitchen with fridge and granite counter tops, Eat in kitchen, Large great room just off the kitchen, 1/2 bath, laundry downstairs with washer and dryer included and the 2 car garage. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, and the large loft. Property does have an RV gate but you will have to abide by the HOA rules. So nothing above the fence line. *** NO PETS *** Will consider short term leases of 3 to 6 months as well.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11439 W ASHLEY CHANTIL Drive have any available units?
11439 W ASHLEY CHANTIL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 11439 W ASHLEY CHANTIL Drive have?
Some of 11439 W ASHLEY CHANTIL Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11439 W ASHLEY CHANTIL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11439 W ASHLEY CHANTIL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11439 W ASHLEY CHANTIL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11439 W ASHLEY CHANTIL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 11439 W ASHLEY CHANTIL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11439 W ASHLEY CHANTIL Drive offers parking.
Does 11439 W ASHLEY CHANTIL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11439 W ASHLEY CHANTIL Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11439 W ASHLEY CHANTIL Drive have a pool?
No, 11439 W ASHLEY CHANTIL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11439 W ASHLEY CHANTIL Drive have accessible units?
No, 11439 W ASHLEY CHANTIL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11439 W ASHLEY CHANTIL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11439 W ASHLEY CHANTIL Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11439 W ASHLEY CHANTIL Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11439 W ASHLEY CHANTIL Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
