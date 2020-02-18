Amenities

11423 W Westgate Dr Available 07/05/19 11423 W WESTGATE DR - 3BR 2.5BA 115th Ave/Bell --- WOW! THIS UNIT IS BEAUTIFUL! BEAUTIFUL FINISHES, ALL APPLIANCES - TONS OF EXTRAS! COME BY AND SEE TODAY! - This home is situated on a north/south lot, on the culdesac, across from the park and siding to common area! Single level home featuring 3 bedrooms, flex space, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Kitchen features white cabinetry with crown molding, large island and recessed lighting. Two-tone paint throughout along with upgraded tile in all living areas, upgraded carpet in bedrooms. Master retreat includes dual sinks along with a separate garden tub and shower. Conveniently located near loop 101, 303, Bell/115th Ave, sporting arenas, Arrowhead shopping, dining and more!



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



