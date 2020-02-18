All apartments in Surprise
11423 W Westgate Dr
Last updated June 6 2019 at 11:35 AM

11423 W Westgate Dr

11423 W Westgate Dr · No Longer Available
Location

11423 W Westgate Dr, Surprise, AZ 85378
Sun City West

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
11423 W Westgate Dr Available 07/05/19 11423 W WESTGATE DR - 3BR 2.5BA 115th Ave/Bell --- WOW! THIS UNIT IS BEAUTIFUL! BEAUTIFUL FINISHES, ALL APPLIANCES - TONS OF EXTRAS! COME BY AND SEE TODAY! - This home is situated on a north/south lot, on the culdesac, across from the park and siding to common area! Single level home featuring 3 bedrooms, flex space, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Kitchen features white cabinetry with crown molding, large island and recessed lighting. Two-tone paint throughout along with upgraded tile in all living areas, upgraded carpet in bedrooms. Master retreat includes dual sinks along with a separate garden tub and shower. Conveniently located near loop 101, 303, Bell/115th Ave, sporting arenas, Arrowhead shopping, dining and more!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

(RLNE4934380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11423 W Westgate Dr have any available units?
11423 W Westgate Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 11423 W Westgate Dr have?
Some of 11423 W Westgate Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11423 W Westgate Dr currently offering any rent specials?
11423 W Westgate Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11423 W Westgate Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 11423 W Westgate Dr is pet friendly.
Does 11423 W Westgate Dr offer parking?
Yes, 11423 W Westgate Dr offers parking.
Does 11423 W Westgate Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11423 W Westgate Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11423 W Westgate Dr have a pool?
No, 11423 W Westgate Dr does not have a pool.
Does 11423 W Westgate Dr have accessible units?
No, 11423 W Westgate Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 11423 W Westgate Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11423 W Westgate Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 11423 W Westgate Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11423 W Westgate Dr has units with air conditioning.
