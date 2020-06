Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground pool pool table garage

Wonderful Home! This house is located in a gated community, end of Cul-De-Sac lot with no neighbors to the left or in front! Community playground just down the street. 5 bedroom, 3 baths, loft / game room and the Pool Table stays!! Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances; outside is nicely landscaped w/ watering system. Fenced play pool just in time for the summer!! Garage has built in cabinets and epoxy flooring.