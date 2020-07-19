All apartments in Surprise
11238 N 186th Ct
11238 N 186th Ct

11238 North 186th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11238 North 186th Avenue, Surprise, AZ 85388

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
BRAND NEW BUILD! NEVER LIVED IN! ALL NEW! This is a clean 4 bedroom + 2 bathroom home in Surprise. Located in a cul-de-sac, GREAT views, located across from a park. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED!! Kitchen features granite counters, gas range, stainless steel appliances - fridge included, cabinets, and eat in kitchen. Tile in all the right places. Ceiling fans to be installed throughout. Washer and Dryer Included. LARGE backyard with covered patio with grass backyard to be installed by 2/19/19. Come take a look!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11238 N 186th Ct have any available units?
11238 N 186th Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Surprise, AZ.
What amenities does 11238 N 186th Ct have?
Some of 11238 N 186th Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11238 N 186th Ct currently offering any rent specials?
11238 N 186th Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11238 N 186th Ct pet-friendly?
No, 11238 N 186th Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Surprise.
Does 11238 N 186th Ct offer parking?
Yes, 11238 N 186th Ct offers parking.
Does 11238 N 186th Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11238 N 186th Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11238 N 186th Ct have a pool?
No, 11238 N 186th Ct does not have a pool.
Does 11238 N 186th Ct have accessible units?
No, 11238 N 186th Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 11238 N 186th Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11238 N 186th Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 11238 N 186th Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11238 N 186th Ct has units with air conditioning.
