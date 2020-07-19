11238 N 186th Ct

Amenities

BRAND NEW BUILD! NEVER LIVED IN! ALL NEW! This is a clean 4 bedroom + 2 bathroom home in Surprise. Located in a cul-de-sac, GREAT views, located across from a park. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED!! Kitchen features granite counters, gas range, stainless steel appliances - fridge included, cabinets, and eat in kitchen. Tile in all the right places. Ceiling fans to be installed throughout. Washer and Dryer Included. LARGE backyard with covered patio with grass backyard to be installed by 2/19/19. Come take a look!