10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive

Amenities
Stunning home shows pride of ownership, with a fenced pool on the golf course. Must see to believe.Retirement at it's finest. Conveniently located to what Phoenix has to offer. Shopping, Theater, Sports, Dining, Emergency services and much more with an added bonus to have your own oasis in the back yard. Golf cart garage. Must see to believe. Too much to write. Renters to verify all pertinent information. Utilities included (water, trash, pool maintenance, electric ) extra parking on side.There is an extra 300 sq ft. in laundry room that was professionally added. Available 6/16