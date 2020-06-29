10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage media room

Stunning home shows pride of ownership, with a fenced pool on the golf course. Must see to believe.Retirement at it's finest. Conveniently located to what Phoenix has to offer. Shopping, Theater, Sports, Dining, Emergency services and much more with an added bonus to have your own oasis in the back yard. Golf cart garage. Must see to believe. Too much to write. Renters to verify all pertinent information. Utilities included (water, trash, pool maintenance, electric ) extra parking on side.There is an extra 300 sq ft. in laundry room that was professionally added. Available 6/16