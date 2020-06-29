All apartments in Sun City
Find more places like 10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive
Last updated May 7 2020 at 4:13 AM

10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive

10929 West Willowbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Sun City
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

10929 West Willowbrook Drive, Sun City, AZ 85373
Sun City

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
media room
Stunning home shows pride of ownership, with a fenced pool on the golf course. Must see to believe.Retirement at it's finest. Conveniently located to what Phoenix has to offer. Shopping, Theater, Sports, Dining, Emergency services and much more with an added bonus to have your own oasis in the back yard. Golf cart garage. Must see to believe. Too much to write. Renters to verify all pertinent information. Utilities included (water, trash, pool maintenance, electric ) extra parking on side.There is an extra 300 sq ft. in laundry room that was professionally added. Available 6/16

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive have any available units?
10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive have?
Some of 10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive offers parking.
Does 10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive have a pool?
Yes, 10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive has a pool.
Does 10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive have accessible units?
No, 10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10929 W WILLOWBROOK Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Find a Sublet
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Natura Villas
10847 W Olive Ave
Sun City, AZ 85351

Similar Pages

Sun City 1 BedroomsSun City 2 Bedrooms
Sun City 3 BedroomsSun City Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Sun City Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZAvondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZBuckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ
Carefree, AZSun City West, AZEl Mirage, AZParadise Valley, AZNew River, AZCave Creek, AZSan Tan Valley, AZMaricopa, AZSun Lakes, AZ

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College