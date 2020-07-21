10337 W MONTEROSA Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Nothing has been missed in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath home. Neutral tile and paint throughout. Upgraded kitchen and appliance. Washer/dryer with pedestals to make laundry easy. A must see today!