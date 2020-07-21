10337 W MONTEROSA Drive

10337 West Monterosa Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351 Sun City
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Nothing has been missed in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath home. Neutral tile and paint throughout. Upgraded kitchen and appliance. Washer/dryer with pedestals to make laundry easy. A must see today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
