Home
/
Sun City, AZ
/
10337 W MONTEROSA Drive
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:53 AM

10337 W MONTEROSA Drive

10337 West Monterosa Drive · No Longer Available
Location

10337 West Monterosa Drive, Sun City, AZ 85351
Sun City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Nothing has been missed in this beautifully remodeled 2 bedroom 2 bath home. Neutral tile and paint throughout. Upgraded kitchen and appliance. Washer/dryer with pedestals to make laundry easy. A must see today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10337 W MONTEROSA Drive have any available units?
10337 W MONTEROSA Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Sun City, AZ.
What amenities does 10337 W MONTEROSA Drive have?
Some of 10337 W MONTEROSA Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10337 W MONTEROSA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10337 W MONTEROSA Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10337 W MONTEROSA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 10337 W MONTEROSA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sun City.
Does 10337 W MONTEROSA Drive offer parking?
No, 10337 W MONTEROSA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 10337 W MONTEROSA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10337 W MONTEROSA Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10337 W MONTEROSA Drive have a pool?
No, 10337 W MONTEROSA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10337 W MONTEROSA Drive have accessible units?
No, 10337 W MONTEROSA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10337 W MONTEROSA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10337 W MONTEROSA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10337 W MONTEROSA Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10337 W MONTEROSA Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
