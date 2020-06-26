All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 8569 E Garfield St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
8569 E Garfield St
Last updated June 2 2019 at 9:23 AM

8569 E Garfield St

8569 East Garfield Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8569 East Garfield Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
Trails at Scottsdale

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Available 07/01/19 South Scottsdale 3br/2bath House Near ASU /Oldtown - Property Id: 124204

Beautiful 1900 Sqft corner lot house in South Scottsdale House near McDowell+101 interchange on a cul de sac in a quiet HOA community with a nice entertaining private backyard, in ground pool(6ft deep in center) with fence around, large patio with covering outside sliding door, 2nd smaller off the kitchen private patio , 2 car garage, 4 space driveway, 2 large living rooms, fireplace, eat in kitchen, smaller dining room, grill, new energy efficient windows, new washer & dryer and fully tiled throughout house. Available July 1

House is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath.

Master bedroom (with Bathroom) with walk-in closet- 14ftx 14ft
1st bedroom with built in closet - 10ft x10.5ft
2nd bedroom with built in closet - 10ft x 12ft

Utilities paid by tenant.

Included in rent:
Pool service
landscaping

pets allowed (pet deposit required)

Call(leave a message) or text landlord Kyle (480-525-7113)
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124204
Property Id 124204

(RLNE4914161)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8569 E Garfield St have any available units?
8569 E Garfield St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 8569 E Garfield St have?
Some of 8569 E Garfield St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8569 E Garfield St currently offering any rent specials?
8569 E Garfield St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8569 E Garfield St pet-friendly?
Yes, 8569 E Garfield St is pet friendly.
Does 8569 E Garfield St offer parking?
Yes, 8569 E Garfield St offers parking.
Does 8569 E Garfield St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8569 E Garfield St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8569 E Garfield St have a pool?
Yes, 8569 E Garfield St has a pool.
Does 8569 E Garfield St have accessible units?
No, 8569 E Garfield St does not have accessible units.
Does 8569 E Garfield St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8569 E Garfield St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Tropez
2700 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85257
The Vintage
7440 E Thomas Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Casa Santa Fe
11105 N 115th St
Scottsdale, AZ 85259
Crown Court
7900 E Princess Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
The View at Cascade
18525 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85255
Optima Kierland Apartments
7140-7160 East Kierland Boulevard
Scottsdale, AZ 85254
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Scottsdale Horizon Apartment Homes
9259 E Raintree Dr
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Dog Friendly ApartmentsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott Valley, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College