8569 E Garfield St

Available 07/01/19 South Scottsdale 3br/2bath House Near ASU /Oldtown - Property Id: 124204



Beautiful 1900 Sqft corner lot house in South Scottsdale House near McDowell+101 interchange on a cul de sac in a quiet HOA community with a nice entertaining private backyard, in ground pool(6ft deep in center) with fence around, large patio with covering outside sliding door, 2nd smaller off the kitchen private patio , 2 car garage, 4 space driveway, 2 large living rooms, fireplace, eat in kitchen, smaller dining room, grill, new energy efficient windows, new washer & dryer and fully tiled throughout house. Available July 1



House is a 3 bedroom, 2 bath.



Master bedroom (with Bathroom) with walk-in closet- 14ftx 14ft

1st bedroom with built in closet - 10ft x10.5ft

2nd bedroom with built in closet - 10ft x 12ft



Utilities paid by tenant.



Included in rent:

Pool service

landscaping



pets allowed (pet deposit required)



Call(leave a message) or text landlord Kyle (480-525-7113)

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124204

