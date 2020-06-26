7373 E CLUBHOUSE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill hot tub

This warm and sophisticated home is located in the heart of the much loved Boulders community. 4 spacious and well appointed bedrooms with roomy walk in closets. Gracious dining room adjacent to open living room with fireplace. A gourmet kitchen that takes in the views of boulder outcroppings. Covered patio that features an additional grand fireplace and room to relax and enjoy the sunsets. Finishes are of the highest quality throughout. Minutes away from the resort and a multitude of amenities, this home is a spa like retreat.