All apartments in Scottsdale
Find more places like 7373 E CLUBHOUSE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
7373 E CLUBHOUSE Drive
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:20 PM

7373 E CLUBHOUSE Drive

7373 East Clubhouse Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Scottsdale
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7373 East Clubhouse Drive, Scottsdale, AZ 85266
Boulders Carefree

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
hot tub
This warm and sophisticated home is located in the heart of the much loved Boulders community. 4 spacious and well appointed bedrooms with roomy walk in closets. Gracious dining room adjacent to open living room with fireplace. A gourmet kitchen that takes in the views of boulder outcroppings. Covered patio that features an additional grand fireplace and room to relax and enjoy the sunsets. Finishes are of the highest quality throughout. Minutes away from the resort and a multitude of amenities, this home is a spa like retreat.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7373 E CLUBHOUSE Drive have any available units?
7373 E CLUBHOUSE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7373 E CLUBHOUSE Drive have?
Some of 7373 E CLUBHOUSE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7373 E CLUBHOUSE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7373 E CLUBHOUSE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7373 E CLUBHOUSE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7373 E CLUBHOUSE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 7373 E CLUBHOUSE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7373 E CLUBHOUSE Drive offers parking.
Does 7373 E CLUBHOUSE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7373 E CLUBHOUSE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7373 E CLUBHOUSE Drive have a pool?
No, 7373 E CLUBHOUSE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7373 E CLUBHOUSE Drive have accessible units?
No, 7373 E CLUBHOUSE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7373 E CLUBHOUSE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7373 E CLUBHOUSE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carter by Mark-Taylor
3300 N Scottsdale Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Core Scottsdale by Mark-Taylor
15333 N Hayden Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Optima Sonoran Village
6895 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
The Allison
14145 N 92nd St
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
GlenEagles
8275 E Bell Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260
Shadow Ridge
6505 E Osborn Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
Visconti at Camelback
7979 E Camelback Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
92 Forty Scottsdale
9240 E Redfield Rd
Scottsdale, AZ 85260

Similar Pages

Scottsdale 1 BedroomsScottsdale 2 Bedrooms
Scottsdale Apartments with PoolsScottsdale Pet Friendly Places
Scottsdale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown ScottsdaleDc Ranch
Scottsdale RanchAirpark
Paseo VillageScottsdale Shadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Paradise Valley Community College