Last updated April 22 2020 at 9:45 PM

7344 East Polk Street

7344 East Polk Street · No Longer Available
Location

7344 East Polk Street, Scottsdale, AZ 85257
New Papago Parkway

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
HOME FEATURES THREE BEDROOMS, LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, KITCHEN, TWO BATHROOMS, Located Near Scottsdale Rd and McKellips Rd! LARGE INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM & BONUS ROOM * OUTSIDE FEATURES A LARGE CORNER LOT, PARTIAL VINYL SIDING, SHADE AWNINGS, DOUBLE CARPORT, A LARGE YARD & A GIGANTIC STORAGE SHED * WOOD LAMINATE (KITCHEN) * PLANTATION SHUTTERS, UPGRADED HALL BATH SHOWER, * BONUS ROOM HAS AC WALL UNIT * CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SCOTTSDALE, COLLEGES, TEMPE TOWN LAKE & TEMPE MARKETPLACE * SEE TODAY!

For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7344 East Polk Street have any available units?
7344 East Polk Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 7344 East Polk Street have?
Some of 7344 East Polk Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7344 East Polk Street currently offering any rent specials?
7344 East Polk Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7344 East Polk Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7344 East Polk Street is pet friendly.
Does 7344 East Polk Street offer parking?
Yes, 7344 East Polk Street offers parking.
Does 7344 East Polk Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7344 East Polk Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7344 East Polk Street have a pool?
No, 7344 East Polk Street does not have a pool.
Does 7344 East Polk Street have accessible units?
No, 7344 East Polk Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7344 East Polk Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7344 East Polk Street does not have units with dishwashers.

