7344 East Polk Street

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

HOME FEATURES THREE BEDROOMS, LIVING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM, KITCHEN, TWO BATHROOMS, Located Near Scottsdale Rd and McKellips Rd! LARGE INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM & BONUS ROOM * OUTSIDE FEATURES A LARGE CORNER LOT, PARTIAL VINYL SIDING, SHADE AWNINGS, DOUBLE CARPORT, A LARGE YARD & A GIGANTIC STORAGE SHED * WOOD LAMINATE (KITCHEN) * PLANTATION SHUTTERS, UPGRADED HALL BATH SHOWER, * BONUS ROOM HAS AC WALL UNIT * CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN SCOTTSDALE, COLLEGES, TEMPE TOWN LAKE & TEMPE MARKETPLACE * SEE TODAY!



For information and instructions on self-viewing this home please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Shannon at 480-349-3823 or email shannon@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit www.brewerstrattonpm.com.



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,250, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.