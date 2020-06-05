All apartments in Scottsdale
Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

6943 E. Granada Rd.

6943 East Granada Road · No Longer Available
Location

6943 East Granada Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85257

Amenities

carport
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
carport
parking
**3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME ON A CORNER LOT IN SCOTTSDALE** - This is a 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with 1,386 square feet in Scottsdale. This home sits on a large 7400 square foot corner lot. This home has a large dining area, a 2 way fireplace and neutral carpet. The outside features a large yard with a sprinkler system, and a 1 car carport. This home is conveniently located near the Loop 101, Loop 202, and most of the major freeway systems in the valley. You will also be minutes from Old Town Scottsdale which features tons of shopping in and around Fashion Square Mall, and of course the amazing night life! Don't delay and send in your application today!

Cross Streets: McDowell Rd and Scottsdale Rd
Directions: West on McDowell Rd - North on 70th St - Left on Granada Rd as house is on the corner

(RLNE2246349)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6943 E. Granada Rd. have any available units?
6943 E. Granada Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
Is 6943 E. Granada Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
6943 E. Granada Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6943 E. Granada Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 6943 E. Granada Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 6943 E. Granada Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 6943 E. Granada Rd. offers parking.
Does 6943 E. Granada Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6943 E. Granada Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6943 E. Granada Rd. have a pool?
No, 6943 E. Granada Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 6943 E. Granada Rd. have accessible units?
No, 6943 E. Granada Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 6943 E. Granada Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 6943 E. Granada Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6943 E. Granada Rd. have units with air conditioning?
No, 6943 E. Granada Rd. does not have units with air conditioning.

