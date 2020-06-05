6943 E. Granada Rd.

Amenities

carport fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities carport parking

**3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME ON A CORNER LOT IN SCOTTSDALE** - This is a 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with 1,386 square feet in Scottsdale. This home sits on a large 7400 square foot corner lot. This home has a large dining area, a 2 way fireplace and neutral carpet. The outside features a large yard with a sprinkler system, and a 1 car carport. This home is conveniently located near the Loop 101, Loop 202, and most of the major freeway systems in the valley. You will also be minutes from Old Town Scottsdale which features tons of shopping in and around Fashion Square Mall, and of course the amazing night life! Don't delay and send in your application today!



Cross Streets: McDowell Rd and Scottsdale Rd

Directions: West on McDowell Rd - North on 70th St - Left on Granada Rd as house is on the corner



(RLNE2246349)