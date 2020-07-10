10853 E VERBENA Lane

Amenities

Stunning rental property located in the popular master planned community of McDowell Mountain Ranch. This pristine home offers high end finishes such as beautiful travertine flooring, granite counter tops, plantation shutters, stainless steel appliances, updated light fixtures and more. This ideal layout offers a formal dining and living room, 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and an extra large kitchen and family room combination. Enjoy mountain views from the entertainers backyard with pool, grill and fireplace. Tenants will enjoy wonderful community amenities including heated pools, spas, tennis and pickleball courts, planned activities and miles of walking trails. Located close to the 101 freeway and Scottsdale's finest restaurants & shopping.