Home
/
Scottsdale, AZ
/
10853 E VERBENA Lane
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:50 PM

10853 E VERBENA Lane

10853 East Verbena Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10853 East Verbena Lane, Scottsdale, AZ 85255
McDowell Mountain Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Stunning rental property located in the popular master planned community of McDowell Mountain Ranch. This pristine home offers high end finishes such as beautiful travertine flooring, granite counter tops, plantation shutters, stainless steel appliances, updated light fixtures and more. This ideal layout offers a formal dining and living room, 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and an extra large kitchen and family room combination. Enjoy mountain views from the entertainers backyard with pool, grill and fireplace. Tenants will enjoy wonderful community amenities including heated pools, spas, tennis and pickleball courts, planned activities and miles of walking trails. Located close to the 101 freeway and Scottsdale's finest restaurants & shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10853 E VERBENA Lane have any available units?
10853 E VERBENA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Scottsdale, AZ.
How much is rent in Scottsdale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Scottsdale Rent Report.
What amenities does 10853 E VERBENA Lane have?
Some of 10853 E VERBENA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10853 E VERBENA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
10853 E VERBENA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10853 E VERBENA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 10853 E VERBENA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Scottsdale.
Does 10853 E VERBENA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 10853 E VERBENA Lane offers parking.
Does 10853 E VERBENA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10853 E VERBENA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10853 E VERBENA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 10853 E VERBENA Lane has a pool.
Does 10853 E VERBENA Lane have accessible units?
No, 10853 E VERBENA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 10853 E VERBENA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10853 E VERBENA Lane has units with dishwashers.

