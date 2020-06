23490 S 201ST Street

Amenities

LIVE THE GOOD LIFE IN THIS STUNNING FABULOUS CUSTOM HOME IN THE HIGHLY DESIRABLE TERRA RANCH LOCATED IN THE TOWN OF QUEEN CREEK AND CLOSE TO QUEEN CREEKS A RATED SCHOOLS, THIS IS A GORGEOUS CUSTOM HOME THAT HAS 4 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN , 5 BATHS AND IS SITUATED ON A OVERSIZED LOT. THIS HOME BOASTS HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS. AS YOU ENTER, YOU WILL NOTICE CUSTOM BLINDS, NEWER CARPET IN THE ENTIRE HOME, SPACIOUS GOURMET EAT IN KITCHEN W/ISLAND, MAPLE CABINETS WITH MOLDING, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, AS WELL AS A GAS STOVE AND DOUBLE WALL OVEN. HUGE MASTER SUITE THAT OPENS INTO A LUXURIOUS MASTER BATHROOM WITH A OVERSIZED JACUZZI TUB AND A DOUBLE MASTER SHOWER RETREAT - THE MASTER BATHROOM IS A MUST SEE - THE BACKYARD IS A BONUS ! THERE IS A ENTERTAINERS DREAM COME TRUE WITH A SPARKLING POOL THAT HAS A CUSTOM GREY BOTTOM LAGOON LOOK AND AN OVERSIZED COVERED PATIO PERFECT FOR OUTDOOR EVENTS.

OFF THE 3 CAR GARAGE WITH NEW EPOXY FLOORS- YOU WILL SEE THERE IS AN AIR CONDITIONED ADDITIONAL STORAGE ROOM THAT COULD BE USED AS A OFFICE, PLAYROOM OR EVEN A WORKOUT ROOM- ENDLESS POSSIBILITIES- LOTS OF STORAGE SPACE IN THIS HOME AS WELL - AMPLE PARKING WITH A 3 CAR GARGE AND ENOUGH ROOM TO PARK 4 ADDITIONAL CARS IN DRIVEWAY. ALSO BOASTS WITH GATED RV PARKING . MORE CUSTOM FEATURES WORTH MENTIONING - PORCELAIN TILE , CUSTOM ENTRY DOOR , CENTRAL VACUUM , FIREPLACE AT LIVING , DEN OR OFFICE AT ENTRY , MASTER CLOSET IS OVERSIZED, KITCHEN MEDALLIONS - SO MANY POSSIBILITIES - - MAKE SURE AND ADD IT TO YOUR LIST OF MUST SEE HOMES