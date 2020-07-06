18546 East Sawgrass Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage pool fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

**pool, pest, and landscaping service included!**



Welcome home! Sought after Sossaman Estates. Gorgeous five bedroom PLUS a large loft--almost 3800 square feet! One bedroom and half bath downstairs, formal living room has cozy fireplace! Gourmet kitchen with spice maple cabinets, granite counters, black appliances, wood-paneled fridge, walk-in pantry opens to family room. Soaring ceilings, two tone paint, neutral carpet and tile. Master bedroom has his/hers closets, dual head shower. Beautiful backyard with sparkling pool! Pool service included! Private patio on side features kiva fireplace! 3-car garage with cabinets & workbench!



Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply



Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.