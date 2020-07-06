All apartments in Queen Creek
18546 East Sawgrass Trail
Last updated January 6 2020 at 8:43 PM

18546 East Sawgrass Trail

18546 East Sawgrass Trail · No Longer Available
Location

18546 East Sawgrass Trail, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
Sossaman Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
**pool, pest, and landscaping service included!**

Welcome home! Sought after Sossaman Estates. Gorgeous five bedroom PLUS a large loft--almost 3800 square feet! One bedroom and half bath downstairs, formal living room has cozy fireplace! Gourmet kitchen with spice maple cabinets, granite counters, black appliances, wood-paneled fridge, walk-in pantry opens to family room. Soaring ceilings, two tone paint, neutral carpet and tile. Master bedroom has his/hers closets, dual head shower. Beautiful backyard with sparkling pool! Pool service included! Private patio on side features kiva fireplace! 3-car garage with cabinets & workbench!

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (Some Breed Restrictions)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18546 East Sawgrass Trail have any available units?
18546 East Sawgrass Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Queen Creek, AZ.
What amenities does 18546 East Sawgrass Trail have?
Some of 18546 East Sawgrass Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18546 East Sawgrass Trail currently offering any rent specials?
18546 East Sawgrass Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18546 East Sawgrass Trail pet-friendly?
No, 18546 East Sawgrass Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Queen Creek.
Does 18546 East Sawgrass Trail offer parking?
Yes, 18546 East Sawgrass Trail offers parking.
Does 18546 East Sawgrass Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18546 East Sawgrass Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18546 East Sawgrass Trail have a pool?
Yes, 18546 East Sawgrass Trail has a pool.
Does 18546 East Sawgrass Trail have accessible units?
No, 18546 East Sawgrass Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 18546 East Sawgrass Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 18546 East Sawgrass Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18546 East Sawgrass Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 18546 East Sawgrass Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

