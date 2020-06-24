All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 909 E CAMELBACK Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
909 E CAMELBACK Road
Last updated February 6 2020 at 8:03 PM

909 E CAMELBACK Road

909 East Camelback Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

909 East Camelback Road, Phoenix, AZ 85014

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
gym
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
pool table
hot tub
Beautiful 1 bedroom condo on the 3rd floor with very nice view of the pool area. Simply one of the best complexes in the central corridor, Citi has it all! Stunning heated pool facility with spa, cabana spaces, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor kitchens, clubhouse with billiards room, amazing workout facility, java cafe, off leash dog park, business center and more-truly a resort! And this unit is as good as it gets-3rd floor end unit, nobody above, in the heart of the complex and poolside with simply tremendous views. This is the rare combination of perfect location, price, condition and amenities! Available NOW!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 E CAMELBACK Road have any available units?
909 E CAMELBACK Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 909 E CAMELBACK Road have?
Some of 909 E CAMELBACK Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 E CAMELBACK Road currently offering any rent specials?
909 E CAMELBACK Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 E CAMELBACK Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 909 E CAMELBACK Road is pet friendly.
Does 909 E CAMELBACK Road offer parking?
No, 909 E CAMELBACK Road does not offer parking.
Does 909 E CAMELBACK Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 E CAMELBACK Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 E CAMELBACK Road have a pool?
Yes, 909 E CAMELBACK Road has a pool.
Does 909 E CAMELBACK Road have accessible units?
No, 909 E CAMELBACK Road does not have accessible units.
Does 909 E CAMELBACK Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 E CAMELBACK Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Villages at Metro Center
9652 N 31st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Ava North and South
3426 N 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
West Town Court
8400 W Virginia Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Alta North Central
777 East Stella Lane
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College