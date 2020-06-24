909 E CAMELBACK Road

Amenities

Beautiful 1 bedroom condo on the 3rd floor with very nice view of the pool area. Simply one of the best complexes in the central corridor, Citi has it all! Stunning heated pool facility with spa, cabana spaces, outdoor fireplaces, outdoor kitchens, clubhouse with billiards room, amazing workout facility, java cafe, off leash dog park, business center and more-truly a resort! And this unit is as good as it gets-3rd floor end unit, nobody above, in the heart of the complex and poolside with simply tremendous views. This is the rare combination of perfect location, price, condition and amenities! Available NOW!!!