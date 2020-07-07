838 E Joan D Arc Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking guest parking

Welcome to your new home! This beautiful 2/2 sits in an amazing location surrounded by undisturbed desert. The unit has been upgraded with all new dual pane windows for the hot Arizona summers. You walk in to a wide open floor plan with a combined kitchen, living, and dining area. There is a private gated patio off of the dining area as well. There are two large bedrooms one of them being a master with an en suite full bathroom. There is ample storage space in this unit including outdoor storage as well as walk in closets. The unit has 1 assigned covered space, 1 assigned uncovered space and guest parking. Water, sewer, and trash are included with rent and there is onsite laundry steps away from the front door.

Refrigerator to be installed.

