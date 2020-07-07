All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 838 E Joan D Arc Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
838 E Joan D Arc Ave
Last updated July 3 2019 at 7:54 AM

838 E Joan D Arc Ave

838 East Joan D Arc Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

838 East Joan D Arc Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
guest parking
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
guest parking
Welcome to your new home! This beautiful 2/2 sits in an amazing location surrounded by undisturbed desert. The unit has been upgraded with all new dual pane windows for the hot Arizona summers. You walk in to a wide open floor plan with a combined kitchen, living, and dining area. There is a private gated patio off of the dining area as well. There are two large bedrooms one of them being a master with an en suite full bathroom. There is ample storage space in this unit including outdoor storage as well as walk in closets. The unit has 1 assigned covered space, 1 assigned uncovered space and guest parking. Water, sewer, and trash are included with rent and there is onsite laundry steps away from the front door.
Refrigerator to be installed.
Please call or Email Tim
Tim@AZRentalhomes.com
480.588.5333 X1

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 838 E Joan D Arc Ave have any available units?
838 E Joan D Arc Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 838 E Joan D Arc Ave have?
Some of 838 E Joan D Arc Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 838 E Joan D Arc Ave currently offering any rent specials?
838 E Joan D Arc Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 838 E Joan D Arc Ave pet-friendly?
No, 838 E Joan D Arc Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 838 E Joan D Arc Ave offer parking?
Yes, 838 E Joan D Arc Ave offers parking.
Does 838 E Joan D Arc Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 838 E Joan D Arc Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 838 E Joan D Arc Ave have a pool?
No, 838 E Joan D Arc Ave does not have a pool.
Does 838 E Joan D Arc Ave have accessible units?
No, 838 E Joan D Arc Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 838 E Joan D Arc Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 838 E Joan D Arc Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
The Turn
14602 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Mirador
1550 E Thunderbird Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Muse
1616 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85004
8th and Row
818 East Roosevelt Street
Phoenix, AZ 85006
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College