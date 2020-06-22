All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:58 AM

5408 W. Fremont Road

5408 West Fremont Road · No Longer Available
Location

5408 West Fremont Road, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Laveen Crossing

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 4 Bedroom Home in Maricopa - Spacious 4 bed room 3 bath home with loft in Laveen. Property boasts over 2,300 square feet with large bedrooms ( 3 of the 4 with walk in closets) Great open concept entertaining space. Kitchen has plenty of counter space for cooking, as well as a large island and pantry! Laundry downstairs, low maintenance front and back yards (desert landscaping) Contact our office today for a private tour of this home!

For instant access to a virtual tour click the link below:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TJ9HkRB9A24awzUUBDNEzGK3_68Obte8/view?usp=sharing

(RLNE4894970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5408 W. Fremont Road have any available units?
5408 W. Fremont Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 5408 W. Fremont Road currently offering any rent specials?
5408 W. Fremont Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5408 W. Fremont Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5408 W. Fremont Road is pet friendly.
Does 5408 W. Fremont Road offer parking?
No, 5408 W. Fremont Road does not offer parking.
Does 5408 W. Fremont Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5408 W. Fremont Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5408 W. Fremont Road have a pool?
No, 5408 W. Fremont Road does not have a pool.
Does 5408 W. Fremont Road have accessible units?
No, 5408 W. Fremont Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5408 W. Fremont Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5408 W. Fremont Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5408 W. Fremont Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 5408 W. Fremont Road does not have units with air conditioning.
