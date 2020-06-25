All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 509 E BOCA RATON Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
509 E BOCA RATON Road
Last updated April 19 2019 at 6:05 AM

509 E BOCA RATON Road

509 East Boca Raton Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

509 East Boca Raton Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful cul-de-sac home in Hillcrest. Saltillo Tile walkway leads you to a wrought iron entrance security gate. Spacious living room, dining room, wet bar with beverage refrigerator are great for entertaining. Family Room off kitchen with gas fireplace, bay window and french doors, tons of storage throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances, R/O system that supplies the refrigerator (water & ice in door), with 3 covered patios w/overhead string lighting, 2 car garage with workbench and more storage! All this and mountain views! Huge grass backyard with mature vegetation (Landscaping included in lease - No winter lawn). Community Pool with large green area close by. Use of backyard shed not included. Good credit (at least a 650 credit score) - no cats - dogs considered with landlord approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 E BOCA RATON Road have any available units?
509 E BOCA RATON Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 E BOCA RATON Road have?
Some of 509 E BOCA RATON Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 E BOCA RATON Road currently offering any rent specials?
509 E BOCA RATON Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 E BOCA RATON Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 E BOCA RATON Road is pet friendly.
Does 509 E BOCA RATON Road offer parking?
Yes, 509 E BOCA RATON Road offers parking.
Does 509 E BOCA RATON Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 E BOCA RATON Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 E BOCA RATON Road have a pool?
Yes, 509 E BOCA RATON Road has a pool.
Does 509 E BOCA RATON Road have accessible units?
No, 509 E BOCA RATON Road does not have accessible units.
Does 509 E BOCA RATON Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 509 E BOCA RATON Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Villa de Cortez
3045 N 67th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85033
San Paseo by Mark-Taylor
8050 S Pointe Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Mountain Park Ranch
4221 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
San Paulo
14625 S Mountain Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Maryland Greens
749 E Maryland Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College