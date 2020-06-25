509 E BOCA RATON Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage pet friendly

Wonderful cul-de-sac home in Hillcrest. Saltillo Tile walkway leads you to a wrought iron entrance security gate. Spacious living room, dining room, wet bar with beverage refrigerator are great for entertaining. Family Room off kitchen with gas fireplace, bay window and french doors, tons of storage throughout, brand new stainless steel appliances, R/O system that supplies the refrigerator (water & ice in door), with 3 covered patios w/overhead string lighting, 2 car garage with workbench and more storage! All this and mountain views! Huge grass backyard with mature vegetation (Landscaping included in lease - No winter lawn). Community Pool with large green area close by. Use of backyard shed not included. Good credit (at least a 650 credit score) - no cats - dogs considered with landlord approval.