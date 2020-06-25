4949 W Wikieup Lane

Amenities

Private pool and excellent location! - Location! Location! Location! Easy access to Loop 101! Highly sought after Deer Valley Schools! This 3 bedroom home has it's own fenced private pool with pool service included. Lots of laminate flooring, decorative plant shelving in the living area, and a covered patio as well. The kitchen has newer appliances and plenty of counter space. Come see it.....homes with pools in this area don't come available very often at this price! $1500 security deposit, $400 cleaning deposit, $400 pet fee IF the owner approves your one small dog. $10 mthly admin fee, rental tax is 2.2%



No Cats Allowed



