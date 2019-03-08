4816 South 17th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Available 01/15/19 Very affordable and attractive unfurnished 3 bedrooms, two bath single level home that was totally renovated in 2015. The family, living and dining rooms all flow together openly and efficiently. It also features a beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinets, counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Master bedroom is large with convenient sitting area.



Washer/Dryer Hookup, Interior colors are neutral, and all rooms and hallways are tiled, except for the bedrooms have brand new carpet. Centrally located, it is conveniently located close to Downtown Phoenix, south mountain, shopping and freeways. Want more pics.. just ask (bars are no longer on windows)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4599888)