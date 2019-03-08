All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4816 South 17th Street

4816 South 17th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4816 South 17th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Available 01/15/19 Very affordable and attractive unfurnished 3 bedrooms, two bath single level home that was totally renovated in 2015. The family, living and dining rooms all flow together openly and efficiently. It also features a beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinets, counter tops and stainless-steel appliances. Master bedroom is large with convenient sitting area.

Washer/Dryer Hookup, Interior colors are neutral, and all rooms and hallways are tiled, except for the bedrooms have brand new carpet. Centrally located, it is conveniently located close to Downtown Phoenix, south mountain, shopping and freeways. Want more pics.. just ask (bars are no longer on windows)

More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/24264

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4599888)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4816 South 17th Street have any available units?
4816 South 17th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4816 South 17th Street have?
Some of 4816 South 17th Street's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4816 South 17th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4816 South 17th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 South 17th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4816 South 17th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4816 South 17th Street offer parking?
No, 4816 South 17th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4816 South 17th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4816 South 17th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 South 17th Street have a pool?
No, 4816 South 17th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4816 South 17th Street have accessible units?
No, 4816 South 17th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 South 17th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4816 South 17th Street has units with dishwashers.
