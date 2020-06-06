All apartments in Phoenix
4638 East Pueblo Avenue
Last updated June 3 2019 at 6:06 PM

4638 East Pueblo Avenue

4638 East Pueblo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4638 East Pueblo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Centrally located condo in the heart of Tempe/Phoenix. This 2 bedroom condo has been freshly painted and has many updates and upgrades that have been done to this home. As you enter the kitchen you will find the beautiful gray cabinets and beautiful glass tile backslash complimenting the kitchen. Upgraded laminate floors throughout the entire downstairs. Additional upgrades include bathroom upstairs was remodeled with a marble like tile, new vanity and shower.

Non-refundable Admin Fee $195.00

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1972

Deposits: $1,250.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4638 East Pueblo Avenue have any available units?
4638 East Pueblo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4638 East Pueblo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4638 East Pueblo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4638 East Pueblo Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4638 East Pueblo Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4638 East Pueblo Avenue offer parking?
No, 4638 East Pueblo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4638 East Pueblo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4638 East Pueblo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4638 East Pueblo Avenue have a pool?
No, 4638 East Pueblo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4638 East Pueblo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4638 East Pueblo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4638 East Pueblo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4638 East Pueblo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4638 East Pueblo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4638 East Pueblo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
