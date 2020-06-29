All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 14 2020

4545 N 67TH Avenue

4545 North 67th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4545 North 67th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Village at West Meadow

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Fantastic location in gated community! Well taken care of unit and grounds--high ceilings-large windows-kitchen modern and open-upgraded appliances-tile floors with carpet in bedroom-the location is close to highways and major avenues-shopping nearby-quick to grand canyon university-if looking for a one bedroom this is a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4545 N 67TH Avenue have any available units?
4545 N 67TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4545 N 67TH Avenue have?
Some of 4545 N 67TH Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4545 N 67TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4545 N 67TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4545 N 67TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4545 N 67TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4545 N 67TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 4545 N 67TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4545 N 67TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4545 N 67TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4545 N 67TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 4545 N 67TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4545 N 67TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4545 N 67TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4545 N 67TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4545 N 67TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
