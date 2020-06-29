4545 N 67TH Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated fireplace carpet oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Fantastic location in gated community! Well taken care of unit and grounds--high ceilings-large windows-kitchen modern and open-upgraded appliances-tile floors with carpet in bedroom-the location is close to highways and major avenues-shopping nearby-quick to grand canyon university-if looking for a one bedroom this is a must see!!