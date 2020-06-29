4545 N 67TH Avenue

4545 North 67th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85033 Village at West Meadow
Fantastic location in gated community! Well taken care of unit and grounds--high ceilings-large windows-kitchen modern and open-upgraded appliances-tile floors with carpet in bedroom-the location is close to highways and major avenues-shopping nearby-quick to grand canyon university-if looking for a one bedroom this is a must see!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
