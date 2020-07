Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

Cute Patio Home. Recently Remodeled Master Bathroom. New Kitchen Cabinets. Terrific Floor Plan - High Ceilings and Lots of Light. 2 Car Garage. Rental Includes Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer. Small Backyard Patio with BBQue Grill. Biltmore Area. If you are looking for the best location in the valley for restaurants, shopping and freeways access this is it~ 3 Full Bedrooms with 2 Baths. Easy Maintenance. Community offers Pool. Check schools if a concern to renters. Available end of July/August 1st