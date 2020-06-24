All apartments in Phoenix
3828 E. POLLACK STR.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3828 E. POLLACK STR.

3828 East Pollack Street · No Longer Available
Location

3828 East Pollack Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Gated Community near Baseline & 40th Street - 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath Home - Beautiful 1,770 sq. foot home with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 car garage in the private community of Gardens at South Mountain. One bedroom and full bath downstairs. Bright open floor plan with soaring ceiling in the spacious great room/formal dining. Eat in kitchen, loads of cabinets with slider to private back yard. Master bath with double sinks, separate tub & shower and huge walk in closet. Close to shopping, freeways, Raven Golf course, and minutes to Sky Harbor. NEW CARPET. Strict HOA Parking rules, no more than 2 Autos. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4571848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

