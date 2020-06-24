3828 E. POLLACK STR.

Amenities

pet friendly garage walk in closets carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Gated Community near Baseline & 40th Street - 3 Bedroom 3 Full Bath Home - Beautiful 1,770 sq. foot home with 3 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, 2 car garage in the private community of Gardens at South Mountain. One bedroom and full bath downstairs. Bright open floor plan with soaring ceiling in the spacious great room/formal dining. Eat in kitchen, loads of cabinets with slider to private back yard. Master bath with double sinks, separate tub & shower and huge walk in closet. Close to shopping, freeways, Raven Golf course, and minutes to Sky Harbor. NEW CARPET. Strict HOA Parking rules, no more than 2 Autos. ***Proof of renter's insurance is required at move in***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4571848)