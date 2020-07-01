All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 22 2020 at 1:20 AM

3634 West Claremont Street

3634 West Claremont Street · No Longer Available
Location

3634 West Claremont Street, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fantastic 3BR 3BA home offers great curb appeal with red brick front and lattice picture windows. Inside you'll find bright open living with new tile flooring throughout, ceiling fans and window coverings.

The eat in kitchen offers upgraded cabinetry and counters. Each bedroom is spacious and guest bath features custom tile surround! The master has large walk in closet with built-ins and en-suite bath. Rear yard is perfect for entertaining with the large covered porch and guest house! APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3634 West Claremont Street have any available units?
3634 West Claremont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3634 West Claremont Street have?
Some of 3634 West Claremont Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3634 West Claremont Street currently offering any rent specials?
3634 West Claremont Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3634 West Claremont Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3634 West Claremont Street is pet friendly.
Does 3634 West Claremont Street offer parking?
No, 3634 West Claremont Street does not offer parking.
Does 3634 West Claremont Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3634 West Claremont Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3634 West Claremont Street have a pool?
No, 3634 West Claremont Street does not have a pool.
Does 3634 West Claremont Street have accessible units?
No, 3634 West Claremont Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3634 West Claremont Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3634 West Claremont Street does not have units with dishwashers.

