3230 East Oak Street

patio / balcony

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities

Ready for Immediate Move In! This home is located on 32nd St & Thomas. It has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a kitchen, a great room and a large backyard with a covered patio! Close access to the 202, shopping, and restaurants. No Pets. No Section 8.



$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1199 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.



Preliminary requirements: Please drive by property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.