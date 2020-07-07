All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 29 2020 at 3:55 PM

3230 East Oak Street

3230 East Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

3230 East Oak Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Ready for Immediate Move In! This home is located on 32nd St & Thomas. It has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, a kitchen, a great room and a large backyard with a covered patio! Close access to the 202, shopping, and restaurants. No Pets. No Section 8.

$60 non-refundable Application Fee per person over 18 years old. Administrative Fee of $125 due at move in. $250 refundable Cleaning Deposit. $1199 refundable Security Deposit. Earnest Deposit is non-refundable when application is approved.

Preliminary requirements: Please drive by property before submitting application; No pets; No past evictions or judgments from a landlord; No more than 2 occupants per bedroom; Take home pay must be at least 3 times the monthly rent; Move in date must be within 2 weeks or less; Full move in funds (non-refundable) to be paid by applicant immediately upon approval to hold the home until the move in date.

Are you a LANDLORD looking for help with your rental property? Call us at (480) 382-9681 so we can assist you!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3230 East Oak Street have any available units?
3230 East Oak Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3230 East Oak Street currently offering any rent specials?
3230 East Oak Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3230 East Oak Street pet-friendly?
No, 3230 East Oak Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3230 East Oak Street offer parking?
No, 3230 East Oak Street does not offer parking.
Does 3230 East Oak Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3230 East Oak Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3230 East Oak Street have a pool?
No, 3230 East Oak Street does not have a pool.
Does 3230 East Oak Street have accessible units?
No, 3230 East Oak Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3230 East Oak Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3230 East Oak Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3230 East Oak Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3230 East Oak Street does not have units with air conditioning.

