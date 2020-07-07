All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 26 2019 at 1:35 PM

3043 N 33rd Place

3043 North 33rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

3043 North 33rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Valencia Acres

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ba72fd9080 ---- Spacious, newer town home with 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath with a private 2 car garage. Located near community pool! Downstairs has powder room, family room, and kitchen including beautiful stainless steel Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher and gorgeous granite counter tops. Window coverings throughout, Upstairs has laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Master suite has walk in closet, double vanities and separate tub and shower. STATUS: Vacant, please schedule a showing today. PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card AREA INFORMATION: 32nd street and Earll FLOORING:Tile/Carpet GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES: INCLUDED:Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: Town Home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for Electricity. YEAR BUILT: 2017 YARD: Small rear yard, low maintenance Additional Amenities: Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 per month per pet fee and city sales tax Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078 All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3043 N 33rd Place have any available units?
3043 N 33rd Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3043 N 33rd Place have?
Some of 3043 N 33rd Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3043 N 33rd Place currently offering any rent specials?
3043 N 33rd Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3043 N 33rd Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3043 N 33rd Place is pet friendly.
Does 3043 N 33rd Place offer parking?
Yes, 3043 N 33rd Place offers parking.
Does 3043 N 33rd Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3043 N 33rd Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3043 N 33rd Place have a pool?
Yes, 3043 N 33rd Place has a pool.
Does 3043 N 33rd Place have accessible units?
No, 3043 N 33rd Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3043 N 33rd Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3043 N 33rd Place has units with dishwashers.

