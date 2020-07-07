3043 N 33rd Place

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ba72fd9080 ---- Spacious, newer town home with 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath with a private 2 car garage. Located near community pool! Downstairs has powder room, family room, and kitchen including beautiful stainless steel Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher and gorgeous granite counter tops. Window coverings throughout, Upstairs has laundry room with full size washer and dryer. Master suite has walk in closet, double vanities and separate tub and shower. STATUS: Vacant, please schedule a showing today. PET RESTRICTIONS: No Aggressive or Dangerous Dog Breeds, specific breeds are listed in our rental criteria http://www.leaseaz.com/pdf/Terms%20Of%20Application.pdf SMOKING: No smoking is allowed on the premises SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: To Schedule a Showing GO TO: http://www.leaseaz.com/schedule-a-showing Register for a Self-Guided Tour Receive text or email confirmation On the day of your visit receive a CODE to retrieve key from electronic lock box APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS: GO TO: https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/servicestarrealty/tenantApplication.action Ensure that you have all the required documents handy and ready to attach to application Complete the Online Application Form Pay the Application Fee with credit or debit card AREA INFORMATION: 32nd street and Earll FLOORING:Tile/Carpet GARAGE/PARKING: 2 Car garage KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES: INCLUDED:Refrigerator, Range, Microwave, Dishwasher, Washer and Dryer PROPERTY TYPE: Town Home UTILITIES INCLUDED: Tenant to pay for Electricity. YEAR BUILT: 2017 YARD: Small rear yard, low maintenance Additional Amenities: Application, Lease Terms, and Fees MOVE-IN FEE: $195 Lease Administration Fee, $50 Pet Application Fee where applicable HOLD FEE/EARNEST MONEY: Equals one month rent and it is due within 24 hours of application accepted. ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT: $19 monthly admin fee, $20 per month per pet fee and city sales tax Application Fee: Non-Refundable, $55/adult APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 3 business days LEASE LENGTH: 1 year or 2 years LEASE TO PURCHASE OPTION: Not Available SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: None PROPERTY MANAGER: Elizabeth 480-338-0078 All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Tenant to verify all material facts including but not limited to room sizes, utilities, schools, HOA rules, community amenities, fees and costs, etc. Service Star Realty 2929 E Camelback Rd #119, Phoenix, AZ 85016, USA Phone: 1 480-426-9696



