All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3028 West Patrick Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3028 West Patrick Lane
Last updated October 13 2019 at 8:14 AM

3028 West Patrick Lane

3028 West Patrick Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3028 West Patrick Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Our leasing agents are standing by to assist--click or call today!Key Information: 1 - A renters insurance policy in the resident's name is required. 2 - Pet fees and pet rent vary by market; breed restrictions apply. Service animals will not incur pet fees but will require documentation. 3 - If the home is governed by a homeowners association (HOA), additional application, fees, deposits and rules may supplement the lease agreement (e.g., parking, pets, etc.). 4 - If the home has a pool, a subscription of $100 per month will be charged, in addition to rent, for pool maintenance and cleaning.*Advertised rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time.*Other amenity subscriptions may apply.AVOID RENTAL SCAMS: Rental fraud happens every day; protect yourself! Never wire cash or send gift cards for payments or deposits.FirstKey Homes is pledged to the letter and spirit of all applicable state and federal fair housing laws, including, without limitation, the Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968, as amended), for the achievement of equal housing opportunities for all rental applicants and Residents throughout each of the states in which we operate.Certain disclosures may be required of FirstKey Homes pursuant to state law in connection with renting one of our homes. These disclosures can be found as a part of your lease agreement which you will have an opportunity to review prior to signing your lease.Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3028 West Patrick Lane have any available units?
3028 West Patrick Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3028 West Patrick Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3028 West Patrick Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3028 West Patrick Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3028 West Patrick Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3028 West Patrick Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3028 West Patrick Lane offers parking.
Does 3028 West Patrick Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3028 West Patrick Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3028 West Patrick Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3028 West Patrick Lane has a pool.
Does 3028 West Patrick Lane have accessible units?
No, 3028 West Patrick Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3028 West Patrick Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3028 West Patrick Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3028 West Patrick Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3028 West Patrick Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Biltmore on the Lake
11050 N Biltmore Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Mason Oliver Apartments
11 S 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85034
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Arezzo Apartment Homes
7205 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Village at Lakewood
15815 S Lakewood Pkwy W
Phoenix, AZ 85048
The Bungalows on Jomax
27441 N BLACK CANYON HWY
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Cala Paradise Valley
12211 N Paradise Village Pkwy S
Phoenix, AZ 85032

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College