2718 East Victor Hugo Avenue

Amenities
Incredible mountain views from all directions. Huge lot with lots of space. Big circle driveway in front. NO HOA! This home is spacious with 3 bedrooms & a large Bonus Room. The Bonus Room is an extra large addition in the back with laundry, a bathroom and lots of storage. The floors are concrete. There is no carpet. Includes all appliances. The yard is huge with a ranch gate in the back. This is a unique rental property with lots of space in a fabulous location. There is a $200 admin fee due at lease signing. City of Phx rental tax of 2.3%. Pet deposit required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.