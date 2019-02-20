All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
2718 East Victor Hugo Avenue
2718 East Victor Hugo Avenue

2718 East Victor Hugo Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2718 East Victor Hugo Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85032
Chateau Thierry

Amenities

pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Incredible mountain views from all directions. Huge lot with lots of space. Big circle driveway in front. NO HOA! This home is spacious with 3 bedrooms & a large Bonus Room. The Bonus Room is an extra large addition in the back with laundry, a bathroom and lots of storage. The floors are concrete. There is no carpet. Includes all appliances. The yard is huge with a ranch gate in the back. This is a unique rental property with lots of space in a fabulous location. There is a $200 admin fee due at lease signing. City of Phx rental tax of 2.3%. Pet deposit required.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2718 East Victor Hugo Avenue have any available units?
2718 East Victor Hugo Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 2718 East Victor Hugo Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2718 East Victor Hugo Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2718 East Victor Hugo Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2718 East Victor Hugo Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2718 East Victor Hugo Avenue offer parking?
No, 2718 East Victor Hugo Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2718 East Victor Hugo Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2718 East Victor Hugo Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2718 East Victor Hugo Avenue have a pool?
No, 2718 East Victor Hugo Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2718 East Victor Hugo Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2718 East Victor Hugo Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2718 East Victor Hugo Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2718 East Victor Hugo Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2718 East Victor Hugo Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2718 East Victor Hugo Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
