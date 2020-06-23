All apartments in Phoenix
2308 N 28TH Place
Last updated March 27 2019 at 5:23 PM

2308 N 28TH Place

2308 North 28th Place · No Longer Available
Location

2308 North 28th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85008

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Be the first to ever live in this brand new beautiful duplex apartment home. Construction was just completed on this gorgeous two bed, one bath property. Centrally located near the Biltmore District this beautifully appointed home features a great room plan with a stunning kitchen featuring white raised panel cabinets with gray quartz counters, a beautiful tile backsplash, stainless appliances and wood look tile floors. Bedrooms have paneled doors, lighted ceiling fans, beautiful carpet, dual pane windows with 2 inch blinds and are just waiting for you and your furniture. Indoor laundry! Beautiful Bathroom and tub/shower. Brand new unit means everything is new! When was the last time you rented a brand new home? Apply on Cozy https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/435236

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 N 28TH Place have any available units?
2308 N 28TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 N 28TH Place have?
Some of 2308 N 28TH Place's amenities include dishwasher, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 N 28TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
2308 N 28TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 N 28TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 2308 N 28TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 2308 N 28TH Place offer parking?
No, 2308 N 28TH Place does not offer parking.
Does 2308 N 28TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 N 28TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 N 28TH Place have a pool?
No, 2308 N 28TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 2308 N 28TH Place have accessible units?
No, 2308 N 28TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 N 28TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 N 28TH Place has units with dishwashers.
