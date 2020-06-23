2308 N 28TH Place

Amenities

dishwasher stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities

Be the first to ever live in this brand new beautiful duplex apartment home. Construction was just completed on this gorgeous two bed, one bath property. Centrally located near the Biltmore District this beautifully appointed home features a great room plan with a stunning kitchen featuring white raised panel cabinets with gray quartz counters, a beautiful tile backsplash, stainless appliances and wood look tile floors. Bedrooms have paneled doors, lighted ceiling fans, beautiful carpet, dual pane windows with 2 inch blinds and are just waiting for you and your furniture. Indoor laundry! Beautiful Bathroom and tub/shower. Brand new unit means everything is new! When was the last time you rented a brand new home? Apply on Cozy https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/435236