Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Great room home in N. Phoenix!!This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is perfect for the low key lifestyle., Large great room with a fireplace and the kitchen includes newer granite counter tops! Other features include - newer AC unit 2018, a backyard oasis where you can enjoy the pebble tech pool with water features and a Baha step for lounging. The backyard also features artificial turf. Owner requests a year lease on approved credit.