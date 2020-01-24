17431 N 46TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Clean, bright, and move-in ready! Desirable neighborhood in a great location. Stainless appliances, neutral carpeting throughout, and a 2-car garage. Excellent floor plan with a soaring entry way into living room, kitchen with breakfast nook opens to the family room overlooking the backyard, all 3 bedrooms upstairs with plenty of closet space. Grassy area in backyard. Minutes away from the 101 Freeway, schools, & shopping centers such as Desert Ridge Marketplace and Kierland Commons. Total Move in costs based on the 1st of the month are $1,833.57 which includes 1st month's rent, tax, and admin fee.Plus DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. along with a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin/registration fee. Rent is prorated after the 1st . Pet fees not included **NO HOUSING VOUCHERS**NO CATS**