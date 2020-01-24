All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 21 2020 at 5:15 AM

17431 N 46TH Street

17431 North 46th Street · No Longer Available
Location

17431 North 46th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Clean, bright, and move-in ready! Desirable neighborhood in a great location. Stainless appliances, neutral carpeting throughout, and a 2-car garage. Excellent floor plan with a soaring entry way into living room, kitchen with breakfast nook opens to the family room overlooking the backyard, all 3 bedrooms upstairs with plenty of closet space. Grassy area in backyard. Minutes away from the 101 Freeway, schools, & shopping centers such as Desert Ridge Marketplace and Kierland Commons. Total Move in costs based on the 1st of the month are $1,833.57 which includes 1st month's rent, tax, and admin fee.Plus DEPOSITS AS LOW AS $350 O.A.C. along with a 1 time $200.00 HOA admin/registration fee. Rent is prorated after the 1st . Pet fees not included **NO HOUSING VOUCHERS**NO CATS**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17431 N 46TH Street have any available units?
17431 N 46TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17431 N 46TH Street have?
Some of 17431 N 46TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17431 N 46TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
17431 N 46TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17431 N 46TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 17431 N 46TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17431 N 46TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 17431 N 46TH Street offers parking.
Does 17431 N 46TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17431 N 46TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17431 N 46TH Street have a pool?
No, 17431 N 46TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 17431 N 46TH Street have accessible units?
No, 17431 N 46TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 17431 N 46TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17431 N 46TH Street has units with dishwashers.

