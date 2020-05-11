1622 W WILLETTA Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful and Charming completely remodeled home in FQ Story Neighborhood Historic District. Energy Efficient . This home has so many perfect touches with low maintenance front yard, curb appeal, classy kitchen, laundry room, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage with 3 permits to park on street, that is unique to this community. Maytag appliances upgraded Hood Range, Pantry, Double Oven. Water and trash included in price. 14-15 month lease term, Pets accepted with owner's approval. This home is available for immediate move in or move in within 30 days. Please note total monthly Municipal tax 4.3%