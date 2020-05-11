All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
1622 W WILLETTA Street
1622 W WILLETTA Street

1622 West Willetta Street · No Longer Available
Location

1622 West Willetta Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Story

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful and Charming completely remodeled home in FQ Story Neighborhood Historic District. Energy Efficient . This home has so many perfect touches with low maintenance front yard, curb appeal, classy kitchen, laundry room, 3 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, 2 car garage with 3 permits to park on street, that is unique to this community. Maytag appliances upgraded Hood Range, Pantry, Double Oven. Water and trash included in price. 14-15 month lease term, Pets accepted with owner's approval. This home is available for immediate move in or move in within 30 days. Please note total monthly Municipal tax 4.3%

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1622 W WILLETTA Street have any available units?
1622 W WILLETTA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 W WILLETTA Street have?
Some of 1622 W WILLETTA Street's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 W WILLETTA Street currently offering any rent specials?
1622 W WILLETTA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 W WILLETTA Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1622 W WILLETTA Street is pet friendly.
Does 1622 W WILLETTA Street offer parking?
Yes, 1622 W WILLETTA Street offers parking.
Does 1622 W WILLETTA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 W WILLETTA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 W WILLETTA Street have a pool?
No, 1622 W WILLETTA Street does not have a pool.
Does 1622 W WILLETTA Street have accessible units?
No, 1622 W WILLETTA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 W WILLETTA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1622 W WILLETTA Street has units with dishwashers.
