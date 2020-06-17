All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

15640 N 55TH Street

15640 North 55th Street · (602) 487-5684
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15640 North 55th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$10,000

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2052 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Look no further! IF PEACE AND TRANQUILITY ARE IMPORTANT TO YOU, VILLA SERENO DELIVERS! This pristine suburban jewel is meticulously maintained and 100% move in ready. The open floor plan flows seamlessly throughout and is great for entertaining. High quality interior features include vaulted ceilings, luxury wood flooring, white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartzite counter tops. French doors in the living room and Master bedroom open up to the resort style covered backyard patio and heated pool. Enjoy Al Fresco dining under the stars. Conveniently located close to Mayo Clinic, shopping at Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter and P. V. Mall and located directly across the street from Desert Horizon Park. DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND VISIT VILLA SERENO AS IT WON'T LAST LONG.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15640 N 55TH Street have any available units?
15640 N 55TH Street has a unit available for $10,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 15640 N 55TH Street have?
Some of 15640 N 55TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15640 N 55TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
15640 N 55TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15640 N 55TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 15640 N 55TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 15640 N 55TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 15640 N 55TH Street does offer parking.
Does 15640 N 55TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15640 N 55TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15640 N 55TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 15640 N 55TH Street has a pool.
Does 15640 N 55TH Street have accessible units?
No, 15640 N 55TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15640 N 55TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15640 N 55TH Street has units with dishwashers.
