15640 N 55TH Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Look no further! IF PEACE AND TRANQUILITY ARE IMPORTANT TO YOU, VILLA SERENO DELIVERS! This pristine suburban jewel is meticulously maintained and 100% move in ready. The open floor plan flows seamlessly throughout and is great for entertaining. High quality interior features include vaulted ceilings, luxury wood flooring, white shaker cabinets, stainless steel appliances and quartzite counter tops. French doors in the living room and Master bedroom open up to the resort style covered backyard patio and heated pool. Enjoy Al Fresco dining under the stars. Conveniently located close to Mayo Clinic, shopping at Kierland Commons, Scottsdale Quarter and P. V. Mall and located directly across the street from Desert Horizon Park. DO YOURSELF A FAVOR AND VISIT VILLA SERENO AS IT WON'T LAST LONG.