Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Very clean single level home in great neighborhood near Liberty/Sunrise schools. Red Brick exterior and larger than normal back yard that features a playhouse and play structure. Kitchen has granite slab counter tops and maple cabinetry. Stainless appliances. Tile except in bedrooms. Updated master and hall bath. Great curb appeal Refrigerator, washer and dryer stay. Owner prefers a year lease. Submit on pets for the sellers consideration.