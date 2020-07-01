12601 North 59th Place

Amenities

Situated on an 1/3 acre lot, this 3300-square foot home features open living/dinning/loft space, open kitchen/family room/breakfast area space, large loft area, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, Master suite with fireplace, walk-in shower and walk-in closet, and an oversized 50,000 gallon diving pool in a low maintenance backyard.

The home is only minutes from Kierland Commons, Costco, Trader Joe's, PV Mall, quick access to the 101 and 51 freeways.

Energy-efficient appliances and ceiling fans in every room, along with solar panels making this large home consume much less than the average electricity of a home this size. Artificial grass and native trees on the property make it water-efficient too.

Home is available unfurnished or furnished. Add extra $400/month if furnished.

$50/monthly discount offered for leases 18-month or longer. Rental price reflects the discount.

Additional $270/month for professional pool and landscaping services required.