12601 North 59th Place
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:19 AM

12601 North 59th Place

12601 North 59th Place · No Longer Available
Location

12601 North 59th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85254

Amenities

walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Situated on an 1/3 acre lot, this 3300-square foot home features open living/dinning/loft space, open kitchen/family room/breakfast area space, large loft area, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, Master suite with fireplace, walk-in shower and walk-in closet, and an oversized 50,000 gallon diving pool in a low maintenance backyard.
The home is only minutes from Kierland Commons, Costco, Trader Joe's, PV Mall, quick access to the 101 and 51 freeways.
Energy-efficient appliances and ceiling fans in every room, along with solar panels making this large home consume much less than the average electricity of a home this size. Artificial grass and native trees on the property make it water-efficient too.
Home is available unfurnished or furnished. Add extra $400/month if furnished.
$50/monthly discount offered for leases 18-month or longer. Rental price reflects the discount.
Additional $270/month for professional pool and landscaping services required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12601 North 59th Place have any available units?
12601 North 59th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 12601 North 59th Place have?
Some of 12601 North 59th Place's amenities include walk in closets, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12601 North 59th Place currently offering any rent specials?
12601 North 59th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12601 North 59th Place pet-friendly?
No, 12601 North 59th Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 12601 North 59th Place offer parking?
No, 12601 North 59th Place does not offer parking.
Does 12601 North 59th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12601 North 59th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12601 North 59th Place have a pool?
Yes, 12601 North 59th Place has a pool.
Does 12601 North 59th Place have accessible units?
No, 12601 North 59th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 12601 North 59th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 12601 North 59th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

